Future Islands Share Bright New Single “Peach”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 18th, 2021 - 8:49 PM

Future Islands has released their new single “Peach” for 2021. Future Islands are also going on tour called Calling Out In Space. Tickets are now on sale.

The US tour will start at the end of this month and last until October before they go overseas. Their UK and European tour will start February 2022 and until April 2022. Future Islands has expressed that they are working on a seventh album via NME.

Their new single is suppose to encompass a more mellow tune that puts people in a relaxed state of mind. The song brings up life and death and how they interact with different things. They also say how people fill small in a big world and big in small world and that makes people fell like outcasts. However, there is always someone there so they don’t give up.

Samuel Herring, Future Islands vocalist shares song lyric: “Life is the reason, I’m still holding ground, Life is imperfect bodies, and perfect sounds. Death is in season, and it’s pushing me round, and round and round, a bottle cap, a rusted crown.”

Calling Out in Space Tour:

Aug 31, 2021 – House Of Blues, Anaheim, CA

Sept 1, 2021 – Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA* Sept 2, 2021 – Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA*

Sept 4, 2021 – The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

Sept 5, 2021 – Bottle Rock Festival, Napa, CA

Sept 7, 2021 – Roseland Theatre, Portland, OR*

Sept 9, 2021 – McDonald Theatre, Eugene, OR*

Sept 11, 2021 – Marymoor Park, Seattle, WA#

Sept 13, 2021 – The Wilma, Missoula, MT*

Sept 16, 2021 – Palace Theater, St Paul, MN*

Sept 17, 2021 – Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

Sept 18, 2021 – Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL*

Sept 20, 2021 – Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH*

Sept 21, 2021 – The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA*

Sept 22, 2021 – House of Blues, Boston, MA*

Sept 24, 2021 – Governor’s Ball, New York, NY

Sept 26, 2021 – The Vogue, Indianapolis, IN

Sept 28, 2021 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO#

Sept 29, 2021 – Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS

Sept 30, 2021 – Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK#

Oct 1-3, 2021 – Austin City Limits, Austin, TX

Oct 4, 2021 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN#

Oct 5, 2021 – Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center, Cincinnati, OH#

Oct 8-10, 2021 – Austin City Limits, Austin, TX

Oct 11, 2021 – The Civic Theatre, New Orleans, LA

Oct 12, 2021 – Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA

Oct 13, 2021 – The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

Oct 14, 2021 – The Anthem, Washington, DC

UK & Europe 2022 Dates: Feb 21, 2022 – House of Culture, Helsinki, Finland Feb 23, 2022 – Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden Feb 24, 2022 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway Feb 26, 2022 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark Feb 27, 2022 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark March 1, 2022 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany March 2, 2022 – Palladium Warszawa, Warsaw, Poland March 4, 2022 – TonHalle, Munich, Germany March 5, 2022 – Tvornica Kulture, Zagreb, Croatia March 6, 2022 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy March 8, 2022 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain March 9, 2022 – La Riviera, Madrid, Spain March 10, 2022 – Camp Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal March 12, 2022 – La Paloma, Nimes, France March 13, 2022 – Olympia, Paris, France March 15, 2022 – Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands March 17, 2022 – Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany March 19, 2022 – Aeronef, Lille, France March 20, 2022 – De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium March 21, 2022 – E-Werk, Cologne, Germany March 23, 2022 – Academy 1, Manchester, England March 25, 2022 – Alexandra Palace, London, England March 27 , 2022- Ulster Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland March 28, 2022 – Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland March 31, 2022 – Northumbria SU Institute, Newcastle, England April 1, 2022 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Scotland April 2, 2022 – O2 Academy, Glasglow, Scotland

Photo credit: Owen Ela