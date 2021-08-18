mxdwn Music

Future Islands Share Bright New Single “Peach”

August 18th, 2021 - 8:49 PM

Future Islands has released their new single “Peach” for 2021. Future Islands are also going on tour called Calling Out In Space. Tickets are now on sale.

The US tour will start at the end of this month and last until October before they go overseas. Their UK and European tour will start February 2022 and until April 2022. Future Islands has expressed that they are working on a seventh album via NME.

Their new single is suppose to encompass a more mellow tune that puts people in a relaxed state of mind. The song brings up life and death and how they interact with different things. They also say how people fill small in a big world and big in small world and that makes people fell like outcasts. However, there is always someone there so they don’t give up.

Samuel Herring, Future Islands vocalist shares song lyric: “Life is the reason, I’m still holding ground, Life is imperfect bodies, and perfect sounds. Death is in season, and it’s pushing me round, and round and round, a bottle cap, a rusted crown.”

Calling Out in Space Tour:

Aug 31, 2021 – House Of Blues, Anaheim, CA
Sept 1, 2021 – Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA*
Sept 2, 2021 – Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA*
Sept 4, 2021 – The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA
Sept 5, 2021 – Bottle Rock Festival, Napa, CA
Sept 7, 2021 – Roseland Theatre, Portland, OR*
Sept 9, 2021 – McDonald Theatre, Eugene, OR*
Sept 11, 2021 – Marymoor Park, Seattle, WA#
Sept 13, 2021 – The Wilma, Missoula, MT*
Sept 16, 2021 – Palace Theater, St Paul, MN*
Sept 17, 2021 – Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI
Sept 18, 2021 – Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL*
Sept 20, 2021 – Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH*
Sept 21, 2021 – The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA*
Sept 22, 2021 – House of Blues, Boston, MA*
Sept 24, 2021 – Governor’s Ball, New York, NY
Sept 26, 2021 – The Vogue, Indianapolis, IN
Sept 28, 2021 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO#
Sept 29, 2021 – Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS
Sept 30, 2021 – Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK#
Oct 1-3, 2021 – Austin City Limits, Austin, TX
Oct 4, 2021 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN#
Oct 5, 2021 – Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center, Cincinnati, OH#
Oct 8-10, 2021 – Austin City Limits, Austin, TX
Oct 11, 2021 – The Civic Theatre, New Orleans, LA
Oct 12, 2021 – Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA
Oct 13, 2021 – The Ritz, Raleigh, NC
Oct 14, 2021 – The Anthem, Washington, DC
UK & Europe 2022 Dates:
Feb 21, 2022 – House of Culture, Helsinki, Finland
Feb 23, 2022 – Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden
Feb 24, 2022 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway
Feb 26, 2022 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
Feb 27, 2022 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
March 1, 2022 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
March 2, 2022 – Palladium Warszawa, Warsaw, Poland
March 4, 2022 – TonHalle, Munich, Germany
March 5, 2022 – Tvornica Kulture, Zagreb, Croatia
March 6, 2022 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy
March 8, 2022 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain
March 9, 2022 – La Riviera, Madrid, Spain
March 10, 2022 – Camp Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal
March 12, 2022 – La Paloma, Nimes, France
March 13, 2022 – Olympia, Paris, France
March 15, 2022 – Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands
March 17, 2022 – Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany
March 19, 2022 – Aeronef, Lille, France
March 20, 2022 – De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium
March 21, 2022 – E-Werk, Cologne, Germany
March 23, 2022 – Academy 1, Manchester, England
March 25, 2022 – Alexandra Palace, London, England
March 27 , 2022- Ulster Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland
March 28, 2022 – Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland
March 31, 2022 – Northumbria SU Institute, Newcastle, England
April 1, 2022 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Scotland
April 2, 2022 – O2 Academy, Glasglow, Scotland

Photo credit: Owen Ela

