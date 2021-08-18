Future Islands Share Bright New Single “Peach”

Future Islands has released their new single “Peach” for 2021. Future Islands are also going on tour called Calling Out In Space. Tickets are now on sale.
The US tour will start at the end of this month and last until October before they go overseas. Their UK and European tour will start February 2022 and until April 2022. Future Islands has expressed that they are working on a seventh album via NME.
Their new single is suppose to encompass a more mellow tune that puts people in a relaxed state of mind. The song brings up life and death and how they interact with different things. They also say how people fill small in a big world and big in small world and that makes people fell like outcasts. However, there is always someone there so they don’t give up.
Samuel Herring, Future Islands vocalist shares song lyric: “Life is the reason, I’m still holding ground, Life is imperfect bodies, and perfect sounds. Death is in season, and it’s pushing me round, and round and round, a bottle cap, a rusted crown.”
Calling Out in Space Tour:
Sept 1, 2021 – Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA*
Photo credit: Owen Ela