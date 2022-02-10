Snoop Dogg Sued By California Woman For Alleged Sexual Assault & Battery

Home News Jamie Reddy February 10th, 2022 - 10:36 PM

During a milestone of buying Death Row Records, on the brink of releasing a new album, and right before performing at the SuperBowl, Snoop Dogg has come under fire for alleged sexual assault and battery on a woman after a show in 2013 in Anaheim, CA. The woman, who has chosen to go by Jane Doe, allegedly claims that she was supposed to go to Snoop’s house, fell asleep in the car, and woke up at the house of Bishop Don Magic Juan, being sexually assaulted by him. The claims continue as Jane Doe also allegedly claims that she went to Snoop’s house the next morning, with conversations of a job, as she was a model and dancer, and was forced to perform oral sex on him in fear that she wouldn’t get hired. Snoop Dogg has since denied the claims, but the investigation continues. The woman’s lawsuit also names Gerber & Co, the Broadus Collection, Casa Verde Capital, and Merry Jane Events but the extent is unknown at this time. TMZ reported that in a now-deleted Instagram post that Jane Doe is a “Gold Digger”, most likely due to the events that are occurring for him lately, but no other response or statement has been given on the situation. Click here for more information.