John Mayer Pauses Show To Help Unconscious Fan

Tara Mobasher February 10th, 2022

John Mayer stopped his first live performance in two years after he noticed a fan was unconscious and in need of medical care. The incident happened during his “Small Stages Series” for SiriusXM-Pandora at the Hollywood Palladium.

While performing “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room,” Mayer said, “Stop the show. Are they conscious?” After medical aid came to treat the fan, Mayer revealed, “They’re conscious. Give me a thumbs up if they’re alert.” The fan was taken away from the venue in a wheelchair, and Mayer left the stage. After about two minutes, Mayer and his band returned to the stage to play “Waiting on the World to Change.”

The incident was a reminder of the increasing concern over fan safety during concerts following the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November, when 10 Travis Scott fans died of compression asphyxia during Scott’s performance. Similar to Mayer, Billie Eilish stopped a show earlier this month to get one fan an inhaler, still remaining cautious of crowding.

Mayer’s concert debuted “All I Want Is to Be With You,” while he also played old tracks like “New Light.” The concert also featured six tracks from his latest album released last summer, Sob Rock.