Myrkur Announces Special Nightmare Concert With Support From Copenhagen Philharmonic And Choir

Home News Joe Hageman October 20th, 2021 - 7:08 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Danish metal artist Myrkur (real nameAmalie Bruun) announced on her instagram that she will be performing an exclusive concert of her album Nightmare with the Copenhagen philharmonic orchestra. She will also be joined by an additional choir to add background vocals. In the post, Myrkur claimed to be heavily influenced by many classical composers, and she wanted to turn Nightmare into a symphony. She wants to “dive deep into the subconscious, the dark and the beautiful – into the nightmare.” You can hear much of the classical composition influence on her recent work, such as her song “Rivers Blessed“, with a beautiful harp sound and backing choir on the chorus. Tickets to the show will go on sale tomorrow, October 21. Along with the English captions for the Instagram post, Myrkur also released a press release in her native Danish language.

Myrkur most recent album Nightmare was a distinctive mix of black metal and more folk music elements. Resulting in a strange but alluring sound that is nothing if not unique. Myrkur’s music is also in a mix of Danish and English, which may have limited her accessibility to an American English speaking audience, but she still garners quite a bit of attention in the English speaking world. Earlier into her career, her identity was a mystery, and only recently has begun to perform as herself. Fans can expect an engaging and fully immerse concert experience at the upcoming concert, and the orchestra and choir should perfectly compliment and enhance the existing overwhelming sound of Myrkur.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat