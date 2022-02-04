Lights Announces New Album Pep For April 2022 Release, Shares Hypnotic New Song And Video “Salt And Vinegar”

Home News Federico Cardenas February 4th, 2022 - 10:54 PM

The Canadian musician Lights has announced that she will be releasing a new album this year titled Pep. The album is currently scheduled to release on April 1, only 2 days prior to her “Baby I’m Back” tour in North America set to start on April 3. In promotion of the newly announced project, the artist has released a new single titled “Salt And Vinegar” along with a new music video for the track.

The single opens by showing off her powerful vocals over a simple guitar riff along with a very groovy beat. Eventually, the song strips away its instrumentation for a moment as the song changes the feeling of its groove into a more triplet oriented rhythm, and continues to switch between these rhythms, all while maintaining the same energetic and catchy mood. “Salt and Vinegar” presents itself as a powerful testament to Lights’ ability to make fun and captivating tracks.

Equally endearing is the accompanying video for the track, which shows the artist performing the track from the inside of a vending machine, with the logo for the album, Pep on top of the machine. The video shows off Lights playing both bass and guitar, singing, dancing, waving a bat and more, all while showing off Lights’ great performing ability. The image of the artist in a vending machine reflects her message in making Pep, which, according to a statement, is meant to say that “We’re all products, we all market ourselves every single day. The idea behind ‘PEP’ is if you’re going to brand yourself, then brand yourself to happiness.” Watch the video for “Salt and Vinegar” via YouTube below.

Tracklist for Pep

1. Beside Myself

2. In My Head

3. Prodigal Daughter

4. Salt and Vinegar

5. Money in the Bag

6. Jaws

7. Rent

8. Sparky

9. Real Thing (feat. Elohim)

10. Easy Money

11. Okay Okay

12. Voices Carry

13. Grip

Lights has previously released a single from the album titled “Real Thing” featuring Elohim last December.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi