Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Addresses Short Lived Four-Piece Touring Decision: “That All Came From Me, It Didn’t Come From The Band”

Audrey Herold February 4th, 2022 - 2:37 PM

Last month, rock band, Judas Priest, announced that they would be touring as a four piece, shocking many fans. Although this will no longer be the case because member Andy Sneap has returned to his role in the band. According to Rob Halford, losing a band member for the lineup was his idea.

After being nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Halford talked with Billboard about them getting in. During the conversation, he suggested that the band would tour as a four piece, which set fans off. Apparently, the decision was made by Halford and not the rest of the band.

Here’s what Halford had to say on the matter,

“To have done something like a four-piece now would’ve been just not right, ridiculous, insane, crazy, off my rocker, have a cup of tea and relax. It’s kind of water under the bridge now. I think my heart was in the right place, but I’m not the first musician to have a crazy idea.”

In January, a statement was released by Judas Priest thanking Sneap for his hardwork with the band as their guitarist. Then, going to mention that he would be returning, but as a producer. According to Sneap, Halford got ahold of him saying the band wanted to be a four piece. Despite respecting the band’s decision, the news greatly disappointed Sneap.

A couple days later, it was revealed that Sneap would in fact be touring along side the rest of the band.

K.K. Downing, a former guitarist of the band shared his feelings on the matter, finding the situation “insulting.” He even goes to refer to it as a “slap in the face.”