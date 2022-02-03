El Ten Eleven Share Electrifying New Single “The Time Knife”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 3rd, 2022 - 7:04 PM

El Ten Eleven released a third single from the upcoming album, New Year’s Eve, entitled “The Time Knife.” The album is expected to release on March 4.

Kristian Dunn – 1/2 of El Ten Eleven – said that the NBC TV show The Good Place influenced the new song.

“A character named Chidi has just returned from an interdimensional trip that only lasted a moment and, overwhelmed, says, ‘I just saw a trillion different realities folding onto each other like thin sheets of metal forming a single blade.’ Ted Danson’s character responds, saying, ‘Yeah, yeah, the time knife, we’ve all seen it,'” Dunn shared. “My wife and I were watching this together and for whatever reason this struck us as so funny we couldn’t stop laughing. This song is a combination of my experience with my wife (and experiences, journeys, really, generally with her) and Chidi’s journey.”

Dunn described the album as an ode to a cautious optimism about the future, given the countless potential ends to the pandemic and furthering nationwide division.

“New Year’s Eve is a reference to guarded optimism about what is to come. At the time, it seemed like our national divisiveness might be waning and the end of the pandemic was near. But of course that’s not how it turned out,” he said. “That’s what New Year’s Eves are. You think it’s gonna be a fun night, but usually it’s disappointing at the end.”

The duo’s new groovy and energetic track is available to stream now and can be listened to below.