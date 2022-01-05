El Ten Eleven Announce New Album New Year’s Eve For March 2022 Release, Share Live Performance Video For “Meta Metta”

Home News Federico Cardenas January 5th, 2022 - 9:09 PM

Today holds great news for fans of the Los Angeles post-rock duo El Ten Eleven. On January 4, the duo released a live performance video along with a new track, titled “Meta Metta.” According to a Speakeasy press release, the video was released in promotion for their upcoming album New Year’s Eve, scheduled to release March 4.

The new release is planned to serve as the second song on the album. A full tracklist of the upcoming album was provided by the band’s press release as follows:

New Year’s Eve Meta Metta The Time Knife Isn’t Everything Enough Sixteen Circles A Reflection Of A Reflection

The opener and title track of the album, “New Year’s Eve,” had previously been released as the first single of the album in early December. The album, according to bassist Kristian Dunn, makes “reference to guarded optimism about what is to come.” Dunn speaks about his disappointment regarding the belief that our country was becoming less divided and that the pandemic was nearing its end, both of which did not pan out. Stylistically, the album intends to reflect many different influences, including funk and disco, into the band’s style. Dunn states that the album will be“ kinda funky and kinda dancy, but with my sad boy Kristian Dunn crap on top.”

New Year’s Eve will follow the band’s last album from late 2020, Tautology.