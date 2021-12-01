El Ten Eleven Get Ready For The New Year With New Single “New Year’s Eve”

Home News Joe Hageman December 1st, 2021 - 8:14 PM

Los Angeles based Duo El Ten Eleven have released a new song titled “New Year’s Eve” In the song, the duo layer heavy drums and a droning guitar over each other, looping the sound so that it repeats and seems to get louder or change in pitch. There are constant synth sounding noises and competing guitar and bass riffs that take over for one another throughout the song. While there are no lyrics, the progression of the sound takes the listener through different emotions, as the track slowly gains stream as it approaches its ending. The band themselves said that the song is about “Cautious Optimism” It fits with the theme of New Years Eve, as the band hopes for a better future, while recognizing the danger that comes with that.

The song was recorded during a time in the pandemic when it looked like it would potentially end in the near future, as well as when there was quite a lot of political tension going on. The songs tone and instruments reflect these sentiments, and as the band put it, “But even the most well laid plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations often end up being disappointing, thus the metaphor.”

El Ten Eleven recently released their album Tautology I, II, III. They will go on tour to support this album in 2022 as well as a few tour dates at the beginning of December. Supporting acts will include Sego, Ohmme, Mylets, Cedric Noel and A Beacon School. Last year, they released the track “Shimmered”