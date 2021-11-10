Lucy Dacus Shares New Lyric Video For “Thumbs Again”, Announces ‘Home Video’ Winter 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott November 10th, 2021 - 6:25 PM

Singer-Songwriter Lucy Dacus has released the lyric video for her latest single “Thumbs Again” from her latest album Home Video, released earlier this year. The track is a fan-favorite after debuting it while touring in 2018 with her band boygenius. The track is a somber one filled with electric guitar, synth, and drums. Dacus refers to herself as she sings about not being on the best of terms with her father even though he has come into their town to visit. “You two are connected by a pure coincidence Bound to him by blood, but baby, it’s all relative,” she sings. Check out the beautifully written track below.

Dacus will also be hitting the road next year, which includes rescheduled dates for five shows from her tour this year. These new dates include three nights of sold-out shows at both New York’s Brooklyn Steel and Washington DC’s 9:30 Club, which will then follow with her UK and European tour in support of Home Video. Tickets for the newly announced shows are on sale now via Dacus’ website. See the full itinerary below.

“Thumbs Again” follows her previously released single “Brando” with its fan-made accompanying music video. “Big thank you to everyone who submitted,” she said in regards to her fans’ submissions. “These videos brought me a lot of joy and made me feel more connected to the song and all of you.”

After recently wrapping up her headlining North American tour in support of the album, Dacus is gearing up to reunite with boygenius for a sold-out benefit show in San Francisco, CA. It will be the super group’s first performance since 2018. Boygenius consists of Phoebe Bridgers, Dacus and Julien Baker.

Lucy Dacus 2022 Tour Dates:

02/09 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

02/10 – Detroit, MI – Majestic *

02/11 – Newport, KY – Ovation *

02/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room *

02/14 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Ballroom *

02/15 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

02/17 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave *

02/18 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre *

02/19 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty *

02/20 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre *

02/23 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre *

02/24 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel *

02/25 – Charlottesille, VA – Jefferson *

02/26 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony *

03/01 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall *

03/02 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre *

03/03 – Providence, RI – The Strand

03/05 – Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head

03/18 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

03/19 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

03/20 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes

03/21 – Dublin, IE – The Button Factory **

03/22 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

03/24 – Bristol, UK – Trinity

03/25 – London, UK – Kentish Town Forum

03/29 – Brussels, BL – Rotonde **

03/30 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord **

03/31 – Cologne, DE – Artheater **

04/02 – Hamburg, DE – Molotow **

04/03 – Copenhagen, DK – Loppen **

04/04 – Aarhus, DK – Atlas **

04/06 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret **

04/07 – Stockholm, SE – Nalen Klubb **

04/09- Berlin, DE – Lido **

04/10 – Jena, DE – Trafo **

04/11 – Vienna, AT – Chelsea **

04/13 – Munich, DE – Milla **

04/14 – Zürich, SU – Bogen F **

04/15 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie **

* = w/ Indigo De Souza

** = w/ Fenne Lily