Hinterland Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucy Dacus And More

The annual Hinterland festival has announced the lineup of musicians that will be performing at the festival in August of 2022. Hinterland is known for being the largest music festival in the entire state of Iowa, and has been held annually August in St. Charles, Iowa since 2015, with the exception of 2020, where it was cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Brookyln Vegan, The Hinterland 2022 festival is set to be held in the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater, and is scheduled to last from August 4 to August 7. Tickets are set to be available on February 4, and can be found and bought here.

Among the performing acts will be the grammy nominated singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff alongside his backing band The Night Sweats, British indie rock band Glass Animals, bluegrass musician Billy Strings, indie singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus, Kurt Vile along with backing band The Violators and many others. A tour flyer from the festival listing all performing acts and their performance dates has been provided below.

Phoebe Bridgers has recently been announced as one of many high profile artists set to perform at the Forecastle Festival of May of this year, alongside such acts as Tyler the Creator and Tame Impala. Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats have recently released a studio album titled The Future. Lucy Dacus has also recently released a full length album, titled Home Video.