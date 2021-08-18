Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce New Album The Future for November 2021 Release, Share Soulful New Single “Survivor”

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 18th, 2021 - 4:30 PM

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have just announced their new album The Future set for November 2021 release. In tandem with their announcement, they also released their latest single “Survivor,” a soulful ballad about carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders and simply surviving. The album releases via Stax Records and is available on November 5th, but you can pre-order right now here.

“Survivor,” their forerunner single from this album, strips down what you know of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats to the bone, very in line with the live music we’ve been hearing of them through the Saturday Night Live and NPR’s Tiny Desk performances this announcement comes on the tail-end of. The horns add all the depth you need, with Rateliff’s voice shining through the track, exposing the vulnerability of being a survivor. “You think that I’m just some great survivor,” he sings over and over again, really drilling the lyric into our souls. It makes you nod your head along, and want to listen to the hypnotic beat all night long.

Listen to “Survivor” here:

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will continue to bring this energy to their album The Future.

The Future Tracklist:

1. The Future

2. Survivor

3. Face Down In The Moment

4. Something Ain’t Right

5. Love Me Till I’m Gone

6. Baby I Got Your Number

7. What If I

8. I’m On Your Side

9. So Put Out

10. Oh, I

11. Love Don’t