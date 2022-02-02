Greg Puciato Teams Up With Carpenter Brut For Cinematic New Song And Video “Imaginary Fire”

Home News Jamie Reddy February 2nd, 2022 - 12:29 AM

Greg Puciato and Carpenter Brut joined together to put out “Imaginary Fire” last week, a kick-off to give the world a taste of what to come on Puciato’s upcoming album “Mirrorcell”, which is slated for a spring release. “My buddy and bandmate Ben Koller linked Carpenter Brut and myself. Peak excitement for me about this one. CB and I were already very familiar with, and fans of, each other’s work, so he sent me the instrumental, and I wrote the vocals, and that was that. Straight to the point, no real crazy process with this one.” Puciato went on about how he appreciated the occasional collaboration that was a small side project of an even bigger picture. All the focus can go into that one single collaboration and can lead to a great outcome. The song itself is a classic rock tune, smooth vocals with minor harmonies to carry into the chorus. The synths elevate the other instruments throughout the song to add more intensity all through the end.

The video was a visual piece that started off in a car driving through a beach town, ending up by the beach. Life guards, beach goers are all present and all looks simple, until people are on fire under the sun, and people and animals begin to change into monsters, ones that are large enough to stomp through the city. A must see if you are looking for something visually appealing with the music to match.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat