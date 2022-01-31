Weezer Frontman Rivers Cuomo Creates New Streaming App “Weezify”

Home News Tara Mobasher January 31st, 2022 - 12:56 PM

Weezer’s frontman, Rivers Cuomo has developed his own streaming service, titled Weezify. After selling over 2,500 unreleased demos for his final project in web programming, Cuomo created his own streaming app, which is available on Apple and Google Play.

He describes Weezify as a “Spotify-like player for all of River Cuomo’s demos (1975-2017). Close to 3,500 demos. Follow curated playlists. Create playlists of your favorites. I made this app myself. It took me all of 2021 to make. I hope you enjoy it.”

Cuomo previously announced that four albums had been written during the pandemic that would be released over the course of 2022. The series will release a new album on the first day of each season.

“Each album comes out on the first day of the season. Spring is kind of like happy chill. And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall, and then sad acoustic, Elliott Smith-style for winter.”

Clearly, the first album will premiere on the first day of Spring – Sunday, March 20.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi