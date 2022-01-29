The Decemberists Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Aswath Viswanathan January 29th, 2022 - 6:29 PM

The Decemberists have announced a Summer 2022 North American Tour, Arise From The Bunkers. Tickets went on sale on January 28.

The tour is set to kick off on the West Coast on August 3 in Bonner, MT before going to Redmond, WA, Troutdale, OR and Los Angeles. Some notable locations include Chicago on August 16, Toronto on August 19, Boston on August 21, Philadelphia on August 25 and Nashville on August 27. The tour will finally come to a close on August 28 in Atlanta, GA at The Tabernacle.

Decemberists frontman Colin Meloy described the upcoming tour in a note to fans: “We’re wiping away the accumulated grime from windows and revealing, for the first time in a very long time, the glimmer of sunlight. We see the green dappled leaves, the soughing tree limbs, the pearly clouds dotting a wide sky. Is this re-emergence? Perhaps! In celebration of such an event, we Decemberists felt a bit antsy to revisit the wide-open road, and do it sometime in the summer months, where we can sometimes be outside. Ergo: we are proud to announce The Decemberists’ first tour since — god, what was it — 2018, I think. ARISE FROM THE BUNKERS! TOUR 2022. We’ll be applying our rusty fingers, feet, and vocal cords to songs from all across the width and breadth of our catalogue — and, should the muses oblige, we might try a few new ones out as well.”

Last March, The Decemberists celebrated their 20th anniversary with three live streams throughout April. Each show contained a different setlist from their discography.

The Decemberists Arise From The Bunkers! 2022 Summer Tour

8/3 – Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater

8/4 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

8/6 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

8/9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

8/12 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

8/13 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

8/15 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing

8/16 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

8/19 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

8/20 – Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

8/21 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

8/23 – New York, NY – SummerStage

8/24 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

8/25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

8/27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

8/28 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna