The Decemberists Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary With Three Livestreams Throughout April

Home News Roy Lott March 25th, 2021 - 5:24 PM

With the recent announcement of their now 2022 summer tour, The Decemberists have announced a series of streaming concerts in celebration of their 20th anniversary. The special events will take place on April 11, 18 and 25 at 8pm EST. Each show will contain a different setlist from their discography. Tickets for the shows are on sale now starting at $25 for one show and $65 for all three. Tickets can be purchased here.

Frontman Colin Meloy issued a statement in a press release, saying “BUT HAVE NO FEAR: In its place, we have decided to host a special celebration of our twenty or twenty one orbits ‘round the sun in a series of STREAMING CONCERTS!” He continues to say “We’ve assembled a career-spanning setlist, the ups and the downs, the longs and the shorts, the quiets and the louds, and plan to perform them live over the course of three evenings, streamed directly into your living room, parlor, bunkhouse, or observatory. Announcing: TWENTY (OR TWENTY ONE) YEARS BEFORE THE MAST: THE INTERNET CONCERTS!”

Meloy recently did a solo live stream concert called “Live From the Farm,” where he played both new and old songs, along with several covers. $1 from each purchased ticket was donated to Fair Fight Action, working to ensure free and fair elections.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna