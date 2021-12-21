Chad Gilbert Of New Found Glory Undergoes Emergency Surgery For Cancer

Home News Jamie Reddy December 21st, 2021 - 10:48 PM

New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert was sent off to emergency cancer related surgery earlier this month after being found unresponsive at home. He had later come to learn that he was suffering from pheochromocytoma, a very rare form of cancer found on the adrenal glands, which are above the kidneys. This particular cancer secretes hormones that cause symptoms such as high blood pressure, which is what Gilbert was experiencing. High blood pressure that is not treated can have severe effects on the body. Luckily, Gilbert’s wife was able to call 911 and perform CPR and get him the help he needed. While he was able to wake up from surgery, there would need to be more tests to determine how far the cancer had spread.

Gilbert took to social media to explain the event to the fans, but also gave his thanks to the team of medical professionals that helped him get through surgery, and thanked his family for being there every step of the way. While the band had finished a tour with Simple Plan earlier this year, only time will tell when, or if, Chad Gilbert will be able to perform with New Found Glory. Click here for more info, and see the Instagram post below!