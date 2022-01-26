Interpol Announce Spring 2022 International Tour Dates

Home News Federico Cardenas January 26th, 2022 - 6:55 PM

The Manhattan rock band Interpol has announced a tour for Spring of 2022; the first tour the group has held in two years. The tour has scheduled shows in multiple countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, Spain, Germany and other countries in the European Union.

Interpol’s tour plans to feature different guests for their concerts in different countries. For their US shows, the rock band will be joined by Electronic musicians Tycho and Matthew Dear. For their performance in Mexico, they will be joined by the English post-punk band Dry Cleaning. For their performance in Los Angeles, the group will be joined by The Shins, Modest Mouse and M.I.A.

The tour will be kicked off on April 25 with a performance in Dallas, Texas, and will end on June 19 with a performance in Landgraaf, Netherlands.

Interpol Spring 2022 Tour Dates

4/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum*

4/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

4/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*

4/29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

4/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

5/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

5/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom **

5/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

5/06 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

5/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit*

5/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre*

5/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

5/11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*

5/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*

5/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

5/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

5/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven***

5/28 – Mexico City, MEX @ Palacio De Los Deportes****

6/08 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

6/09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/11 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

6/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds Festival

6/14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse SOLD OUT

6/15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

6/16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

6/18 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

6/19 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival

Interpol has recently teamed up with David Lynch to release their 2011 performance as NFTs. The group has recently announced that their 7th studio album has been recorded alongside producers Flood and Moulder.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela