Jack Black Pays Tribute To Late Co-Star Meat Loaf

The musician, comedian and actor Jack Black is among the many who are mourning the recent passing of rock legend Meat Loaf. Black was a friend of the late musician, who passed away on January 20 of currently unknown causes, and who played Jack Black’s father in their film Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny.

Jack Black made a tribute to Meat Loaf through an Instagram post. In his post, the musician speaks about an early experience he had relating to the musician, where his sister took him to see The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which featured Meat Loaf. Black praises Meat Loaf’s performance in the movie, stating that he “rocked the hell out of that movie.”

Black states that 25 years after he first saw Meat Loaf in theaters, he “begged him to play my father in my band’s movie ‘The Pick Of Destiny’ and by god he rocked the hell out of that one too.” He ends his tribute by thanking the rock legend for “rocking so hard”, and offers his condolences to the friends and family of the late musician, and wishes that Meat Loaf may rest in peace.

Cypress Hill frontman B-Real offered his condolences in the comments of the post. Consequence Sound quotes B-Real as suggesting that if “They do a movie on him, it needs to be you in the role of Loaf. RIP to a legend!”

Meat Loaf has also recently been honored by the Anthrax guitarist, Scott Ian, who was the late musician’s son-in-law. Jack Black has recently joined his Tenacious D co-founder Kyle Gass on his track, “Vaccinated.”

