My Bloody Valentine Reacts To “Fake Lyrics” On Spotify: “These Lyrics Are Actually Completely Incorrect And Insulting”

Roy Lott January 23rd, 2022 - 8:40 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

After gifting fans their entire catalog on streaming services last year, My Bloody Valentine has called out Spotify for providing fake lyrics on their platform without their knowledge. “Just noticed that Spotify has put fake lyrics up for our songs without our knowledge. These lyrics are actually completely incorrect and insulting,” the band tweeted. “We’re not sure where they got them from, probably one of those bullshit lyrics sites on the internet.”

Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde then responded to the tweet. “I already informed @4ad and @Spotify that these (& all CT lyrics on the internet) are nonsense but I’ve no idea where it’s all at. If we’d wanted our lyrics put up anywhere we would’ve done it 30 odd years ago. There’s even a twitter page dedicated to ‘posting CT lyrics’ – sad.”

Just noticed that Spotify has put fake lyrics up for our songs without our knowledge. These lyrics are actually completely incorrect and insulting. We’re not sure where they got them from, probably one of those bullshit lyrics sites on the internet — my bloody valentine (@MBVofficial) January 20, 2022

It has not been noted which exact songs the band has referred to. Shortly after signing with Domino records last year, the band also announced the digital releases of their debut Isn’t Anything in 1988, loveless from 1991, a compilation of the group’s four EPS, titled ep’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks, as well as 2013’s m b v.

Kevin Shields told The New York Times that the band is working on two new albums, with release dates yet to be announced.

