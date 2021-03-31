My Bloody Valentine Signs with Domino Records, Make Full Catalog Available Digitally for the First Time, Plans To Release Two New Records and Announce Physical Album Editions for May 2021 Release

Home News Ariel King March 31st, 2021 - 9:30 AM

My Bloody Valentine has revealed that they signed with Domino Records, and their full catalog will be available online. Additionally, the band will be releasing physical editions of their album on May 21. As of today, the band’s digital catalog will be available in full, for the first time. The band has also stated that they will release two new albums.

“Our original plan was we could record both the albums back-to-back and then go on tour on that,” Kevin Shields had said to the New York Times. “And that would have been this year, you know, but everything really did slow down.”

Among those that are now available digitally are My Bloody Valentine’s debut album, Isn’t Anything, which had been released in 1988, loveless from 1991, a compilation of the group’s four EPS, titled ep’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks, as well as 2013’s m b v.

The full catalog is now available on Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube. Pre-orders for physical copies are available on the band’s website, as well as Domino Records.

“Isn’t Anything and loveless have been mastered fully from analog for deluxe LPs and also mastered from new hi-res uncompressed digital sources for standard LPs, with each being made available widely for the first time ever,” a press release said. “Fully analog cuts of m b v will also be available on deluxe and standard LPs globally for the first time.”

The band comprises members Bilinda Butcher, Kevin Shields, Deb Googe and Colm Ó Cíosóig. My Bloody Valentine had gone on hiatus following the release of their EPs, returning in 2013. The EP compilation includes You Made Me Realise, Feed Me With Your Kiss, Glider and Tremolo. Both You Made Me Realise and Feed Me With Your Kiss had been recorded and released prior to their debut album, while Glider and Tremolo had been recorded and released between Isn’t Anything and loveless.

The band had begun teasing the new release earlier this week, hinting that an announcement would be made on March 31. Fans had begun to suspect that the announcement would have something to do with including their full catalog on streaming services. My Bloody Valentine has also been discussing the recording of new music for several years, so it’s possible that by signing to Domino Records, another release may be on the way.

Photo credit: Owen Ela