My Bloody Valentine Brings Classic EPs to Streaming Services

Kyle Cravens May 23rd, 2021 - 1:09 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

From Pitchfork, Irish-English shoegaze group My Bloody Valentine have at last released their classic EPs You Made Me Realise and Feed Me With Your Kiss on streaming platforms. Their addition follows the band’s Creation Records catalog (Isn’t Anything, 1988 / Loveless, 1991) becoming available on streaming platforms back in March, and the news that the band is henceforth signed with Domino Recording Company.

All the reissued records have been remastered for new physical editions, which Domino released today. The key addition to the band’s streaming catalog in March was their 2013 comeback album m b v. Around that announcement, vocalist and guitarist for My Bloody Valentine Kevin Shields told The New York Times the band was working on a pair of new albums: one “warm and melodic,” the other more experimental.

While the band formed in 1983, the current lineup for the group was first established in 1987. Their music is best known for its merging of dissonant guitar textures, androgynous vocals, and unorthodox production techniques. They helped to pioneer the alternative rock subgenre known as shoegaze during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

