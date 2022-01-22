Comeback Kid Share Energetic Live Performance Video For “Face The Fire”, New Album Heavy Steps Out Now

Home News Aswath Viswanathan January 22nd, 2022 - 5:45 PM

Canadian hardcore punk band Comeback Kid has shared an energetic live performance video for their song “Face The Fire.” Their seventh studio album, Heavy Steps, is out now via Nuclear Blast Records.

Andrew Neufeld, lead vocalist for the band, said “We are over the moon to finally put out Heavy Steps. This album’s journey started 2 years ago when the pandemic hit and has brought us here today as one of the most collaborative efforts we have had the privilege to be involved in. From writing the album from across the country to meeting Winnipeg to jam and eventually record. Having a mixer like Will Putney gets involved and brings the sonic elements to life. It has truly been an honor.”

Alongside the album release, Comeback Kid has put out an energetic live performance video for “Face The Fire.”

The video sees the punk rockers stage diving into mosh pits, ripping guitars and smashing drums. The entire video is full of energy and Comeback Kid are absolutely tearing the stage apart. Neufeld had this to say about their latest video, “We were finally able to operate as a band again and tour over the last 5 months and this new video ‘Face The Fire’ is a collection of footage and photos that I collected over that time. It is an accurate reflection of what our live shows encompass and that specific energy that we have missed so much.”

Back in September, Comeback Kid released an intense new single and music video, “No Easy Way Out.” It was their first song since their 2017 album, Outsider.

Heavy Steps Tracklist;

1. Heavy Steps

2. No Easy Way Out

3. Face The Fire

4. Crossed ft. Joe Duplantier

5. Everything Relates ft. JJ

6. Dead On The Fence

7. Shadow of Doubt

8. True To Form

9. Inbetween

10. Standstill

11. Menacing Weight