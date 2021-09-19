Comeback Kid Release Intense New Single And Accompanying Music Video For “No Easy Way Out”

Home News Krista Marple September 19th, 2021 - 6:17 PM

Canadian-based hardcore band Comeback Kid have shared their new metal track “No Easy Way Out” with a music video to accompany it. The song is the most recent release from the band since their album Outsider, which dropped 2017.

Andrew Neufeld, lead vocalist of Comeback Kid, stated in a press release, “This was an attempt to conjure up an edge of your seat rhythm that stays the course but builds intensity the whole way through until the end. The feeling of looking over your shoulder and running for dear life. This is a stomper hardcore tune with a pummeling pace. When you’re pushed in a corner, there’s no easy way out!”

“No Easy Way Out” is an intense, amplifying, riff-heavy track. The large focus on aggressive instrumental helps set the tone for the song. The music video that was released alongside of “No Easy Way Out” is a thriller, which matches the pace of the tone.

As the song progresses, the intensity in the music increases along with the plot of the video. It consists of the band running through the woods trying to escape and defeat a mysterious figure that appears. The video ends with a caption that states, “to be continued.”

Comeback Kid are currently scheduled to go on tour this fall. They will make stops in Nashville, Birmingham and Gainsville to kick off their forthcoming shows. On November 1, Comeback Kid will perform in Atlanta with the support of Strike Anywhere, One Stop Closer and Be Well. That tour will last through November 7 where they will play their final show in Boston.

They are also currently scheduled to support punk band Cancer Bats on their upcoming 2022 tour. A Wilhelm Scream will also support Cancer Bats when they kick off their small Canadian tour. Their first show will take place in London, Ontario and will last through March 20. Cancer Bats, along with Comeback Kid and A Wilhelm Scream, will also make stops in Toronto, Ottawa and Kingston.