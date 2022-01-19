Ben Folds Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Audrey Herold January 19th, 2022 - 6:38 PM

Ben Folds, previously known for his work as the frontman of Ben Folds Five, has some exciting news. He’s announcing the dates for his 2022 tour, “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour.” The tour will be full of solo piano, along with orchestra performances. Tour will be kicking off April 1 at Powell Hall in St. Louis, Missouri. There will also be additional shows added later on in the year. Lot’s of 2020 and some of 2021, Folds spent isolating in Australia due to Covid. Now, he gets to return to the U.S. and play dozens of sold out shows.

Along with tour, Folds is working on a new album. He’s also producing the podcast series, Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds.

Tickets for the “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour” go on sale Friday, January 21. The list of tour dates can be found down below. Make sure you buy your tickets!

BEN FOLDS

“IN ACTUAL PERSON LIVE FOR REAL TOUR”

2022 DATES

04/01 – St. Louis, MO – Powell Hall ^

04/02 – St. Louis, MO – Powell Hall ^

04/03 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre

04/05 – Omaha, NE – Holland Center

04/06 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

04/09 – Miami, FL – North Beach Bandshell

04/10 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Event Center

04/11 – Orange Park, FL – Thrasher-Horne Center

04/13 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center

04/14 – Savannah, GA – District Live

04/15 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

04/21 – Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre

04/23 – Denver, CO – Boettcher Concert Hall ^

05/03 – Northampton, MA – Calvin Theatre

05/04 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center for the Arts

05/06 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre ^

06/15 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

06/17 – Santa Clarita, CA – Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

06/18 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre *

06/19 – Chandler, AZ – Chandler Center for the Arts *

06/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Hall ^

06/24 – Detroit, MI – Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

06/26 – Nashville, TN – Brown County Music Center *

06/30 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center ^

07/01 – Nashville, TN – Shermerhorn Symphony Center ^

07/02 – Nashville, TN – Shermerhorn Symphony Center ^

08/26 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts

08/27 – Bensalem, PA – XCite Center at Parx Casino

08/28 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

* New Date Added

^ Symphony Date

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna