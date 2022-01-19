Ben Folds Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Ben Folds, previously known for his work as the frontman of Ben Folds Five, has some exciting news. He’s announcing the dates for his 2022 tour, “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour.” The tour will be full of solo piano, along with orchestra performances. Tour will be kicking off April 1 at Powell Hall in St. Louis, Missouri. There will also be additional shows added later on in the year. Lot’s of 2020 and some of 2021, Folds spent isolating in Australia due to Covid. Now, he gets to return to the U.S. and play dozens of sold out shows.
Along with tour, Folds is working on a new album. He’s also producing the podcast series, Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds.
Tickets for the “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour” go on sale Friday, January 21. The list of tour dates can be found down below. Make sure you buy your tickets!
Photo credit: Sharon Alagna