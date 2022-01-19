mxdwn Music

Ben Folds Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

January 19th, 2022 - 6:38 PM

Ben Folds, previously known for his work as the frontman of Ben Folds Five, has some exciting news. He’s announcing  the dates for his 2022 tour, “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour.” The tour will be full of solo piano, along with orchestra performances. Tour will be kicking off April 1 at Powell Hall in St. Louis, Missouri. There will also be additional shows added later on in the year.  Lot’s of 2020 and some of 2021, Folds spent isolating in Australia due to Covid. Now, he gets to return to the U.S. and play dozens of sold out shows.

Along with tour, Folds is working on a new album. He’s also producing the podcast series, Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds.

Tickets for the “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour” go on sale Friday, January 21. The list of tour dates can be found down below. Make sure you buy your tickets!

BEN FOLDS
“IN ACTUAL PERSON LIVE FOR REAL TOUR”
2022 DATES
04/01 – St. Louis, MO – Powell Hall ^
04/02 – St. Louis, MO – Powell Hall ^
04/03 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre
04/05 – Omaha, NE – Holland Center
04/06 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
04/09 – Miami, FL – North Beach Bandshell
04/10 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Event Center
04/11 – Orange Park, FL – Thrasher-Horne Center
04/13 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center
04/14 – Savannah, GA – District Live
04/15 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
04/21 – Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre
04/23 – Denver, CO – Boettcher Concert Hall ^
05/03 – Northampton, MA – Calvin Theatre
05/04 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center for the Arts
05/06 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre ^
06/15 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^
06/17 – Santa Clarita, CA – Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
06/18 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre *
06/19 – Chandler, AZ – Chandler Center for the Arts *
06/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Hall ^
06/24 – Detroit, MI – Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
06/26 – Nashville, TN – Brown County Music Center *
06/30 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center ^
07/01 – Nashville, TN – Shermerhorn Symphony Center ^
07/02 – Nashville, TN – Shermerhorn Symphony Center ^
08/26 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts
08/27 – Bensalem, PA – XCite Center at Parx Casino
08/28 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
* New Date Added
^ Symphony Date

 

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

