Band of Horses Share New Release Date For Upcoming Album; Drop New Video For “In Need of Repair”

In anticipation of their upcoming album Things Are Great, Band of Horses recently shared a track from the album — and a new release date. The album was supposed to come out on Jan. 21, but due to supply chain issues, they shifted it to March 4.

“For anyone who pre-ordered the vinyl, we promise it is coming, and we really appreciate you,” band founder Ben Bridwell said in a press release. “It was important for us to make sure our fans could listen to our music in whatever format they like. On par with the times, and life, gotta just roll with the punches. In the whole scheme of things, a tiny bump in the road and we just love you.”

Fortunately, fans can listen to “In Need of Repair,” which now has a retro music video that displays the disappointing incidents of everyday life. The band recently shared a lyric video for the heartfelt song, but the new video makes the deeply personal song more applicable to anyone and everyone.



Audiences are patiently waiting for the new album, which is the band’s first in more than five years. The group was part of the lineup for the Foo Fighters’ 25th Anniversary Concert DC Jam, which was most likely canceled due to COVID concerns.