Metronomy Share Previously Unreleased Single “Friends” In Celebration Of The English Riviera’s 10th Anniversary

Roy Lott April 29th, 2021

Metronomy has shared an unreleased track called “Friends,” in celebration of the 10 year anniversary of their album The English Riviera. The mid-tempo track is groovy, with the band singing over an 8-bit like with drums and synth-like vocals. It’s visual shows a 2-D animated isolated beach that includes a boat, sunglasses and a watch that reflects the trees, sand and water. Check it out below.

The reissue of the album also includes its original 11 songs as well as five additional unreleased tracks with the band noting them as “outtakes.” They had released another unreleased track “Picking Up For You,” earlier this year. Its accompanying visual is much like “Friends” but with an eagle and a couple of more boats. The track itself is a groovy tune with some guitar and piano.

Following its release in 2011, The English Rivera received much critical acclaim with NME listing it as one of their Top 50 albums of 2011 and is noted as cheesy 1970’s synth-pop vibes that is great fun. The album was also nominated for a Mercury Prize that same year and is certified Gold in the UK. This is the group’s first release since their 2019 album Metronomy Forever.

They were recently announced to play Iceland’s Airwaves Music Festival in November alongside Black Pumas, Arlo Parks and Bartees Strange.

Metronomy consists of Joseph Mount, Oscar Cash, Anna Prior, Olugbenga Adelekan and Michael Lovett.