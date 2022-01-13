Members of Pearl Jam and Tom Morello Sign Letter To Plead For U.S. Interaction In Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Crisis

Home News Alison Alber January 13th, 2022 - 9:39 PM

Last year, the U.S. withdrew their military forces from Afghanistan, since then the Taliban took over the country. Since then, many have pleaded to the U.S. to support the people living in the country. Now, members of Pearl Jam and guitar legend Tom Morello from Rage Against The Machine have signed an open letter to request more aid by the government, according to Loudwire.

The letter was also signed by fellow musician and bands like Grouplove, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Josh Klinghoffer, Painted Shield and others.

“In seeing the situation in Afghanistan unfold over the last few months, we feel there is a moral urgency to do what we can,” Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready indicates in an interview with Variety. “For us, it is really trying to bring more attention to what is happening and that there are actions governments can take to prevent millions from starving. Our country has played an outsized role in Afghanistan for decades and we can’t look away now just because the military officially withdrew.”

In related news, Pearl Jam will be rocking Lollapalooza Stockholm this year, along with The Killers and Imagine Dragon. Morello recently signed another petition against the proposed Amazon palm readers outside concert venues.

