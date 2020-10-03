Girl Talk & Bas Release Hazy New Track “Fallin'”

Home News Ariel King October 3rd, 2020 - 7:20 PM

Girl Talk, whose real name is Gregg Gillis, has released “Fallin’” his latest collaboration with rapper Bas. In addition to the new track, Girl Talk has also announced his albums Feed The Animals and All Day will be released for the first time as a vinyl pressing.

“Bas came on my radar with his ‘Too High to Riot’ project in 2016,” Girl Talk said in a press statement. “I was really into his range. He’s a technical rapper who also has an amazing melodic sense. It’s kind of difficult to define his style, which is something I always admire. When we connected, I had a wide variety of beats ready for him. This was the first one that I played, and he was off and running! There were a couple different tangential parts where he completely switched up the style of his vocals. For those sections, we ended up re-doing some of the arrangements and production on the spot. The whole thing came together quickly!”

The track begins with soft trap beats and whining synths. Bas soon launches into his quick raps, the track grooving beneath him. “Priceless lessons falling to me perfect blessings/Read intentions clear I’m never second guessing,” Bas raps, the beat bouncing beneath him and creating swirling tones to draw listeners in. Bas continually changes his tone, bouncing from fast raps to slower harmonies, the production grooving to match.

“I first saw Girl Talk at Catalpa Music Festival in NYC in 2012,” Bas said in a press statement. “I said ‘who’s this dude that’s blasting toilet paper everywhere?’ But he had the festival rocking and it was my favorite set of the weekend. I started following him over the years and thought he was great but didn’t know he was also a producer too. Fast-forward, we ended up linking up and he had BANGERS. We had great chemistry and started making songs instantly. This experience has been a real fiend full circle story! Really excited to share this record with the world!”

The new track follows the release of Girl Talk and Bas’ “Outta Pocket,” which appeared on Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III. Girl Talk had initially planned to embark on his first North American tour in over eight years this past spring, however the dates were postponed due to COVID-19. While not working on his Girl Talk project, Gillis has released songs with some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain and Tory Lanez, just to name a few.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna