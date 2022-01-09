SZA Unveils New Jack Begert Directed Visualizer For Hit Single “I Hate U” Featuring Lakeith Stanfield

Home News Roy Lott January 9th, 2022 - 7:14 PM

2022 Grammy nominee SZA has released the visualizer for her latest record-breaking single “I Hate U.” The clip stars Lakeith Stanfield, who is seen releasing his frustrations on a beach from an argument with his girlfriend over the phone. It is later revealed that the girlfriend is SZA through a text from her that says “i hate u.” There is also a hint at a continuation of the clip, with one to believe it will come from her perspective of the relationship. Check it out below. The video is directed by Jack Begert, who has worked with Isaiah Rashad, Dominic Fike and Doja Cat.

SZA had released the song initially on Soundcloud with two other songs called“Nightbird,” “Joni.” “I Hate You” was the most popular among fans, which prompted its release as an official single.

It went on the chart at #7 on Billboard’s Hot 100, marking it SZA’s fifth top 10 record overall and second with no featured artist. Her previous single “Good Days” was her first and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Song this year. “I Hate U” also broke the record for the most-streamed R&B song by a female artist on Apple Music in its first week. The song also follows “The Anonymous Ones” which was featured on the soundtrack for the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna