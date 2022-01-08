The War On Drugs Adjusts Touring Plans Due To Covid-19 Concerns, Cancel Two Toronto Shows, Add Two Pittsburgh And Cincinnati Shows

Home News Aswath Viswanathan January 8th, 2022 - 7:11 PM

The War On Drugs has adjusted their touring plans due to Covid-19 concerns. The Philadelphia rock band is still going ahead with their tour but their dates have changed. The band canceled two of their Toronto shows but added two Pittsburgh and Cincinnati shows.

According to Stereogum, in a message on the group’s official website, Adam Granduciel explained that the War On Drugs have cancelled their Feb. 5 and 6 shows in Toronto “due to the government of Ontario’s indoor capacity restrictions.” The group replaced these shows with concerts in Pittsburgh and Cincinnati although they have promised to make it to Toronto later this year.

According to Stereogum, Granduciel is also urging all fans to wear masks at the shows. He said, “I know we’re all over masks but for one, it makes me more at ease cuz now I don’t get self conscious (and dark) when I see y’all yawn out there but also because we want our fans, our crew and our band to stay healthy so we can honor the commitments we’ve made to every city on this tour.” In order to keep the tour as safe as possible, The War On Drugs will not be bringing supporting acts with them on stage. With just one band they’ll be able to keep their bubble very small.

Granduciel wrote in the message, “We’ve always loved playing for you in Toronto and have had some of our most memorable nights as a band there – playing “like a hurricane” at Massey Hall in 2017, the power going out an hour before our show at Lee’s Palace in 2014, playing two sweaty, sold out horseshoe Tavern shows, the massive Slave Ambient artwork/window display that the folks at Soundscapes made for us (that I still cherish). We’re so disappointed to be doing this, but we promise we’ll make it up to you in 2022 (and beyond). Wheels are already in motion as they say…”

Last September, The War On Drugs premiered an intimate music video for their song “I Don’t Live Here Anymore.”

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer