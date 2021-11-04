Steve Aoki Is Selling 3 Million Dollars Worth of Pokemon Cards In Partnership With TCGPlayer

Home News Skyler Graham November 4th, 2021 - 3:57 PM

Pokemon cards were always thought to be immensely valuable one day — hence people selling binders of them on eBay and Logan Paul wearing one around his neck during his fight against Floyd Mayweather. Now, Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki is selling $3 million worth of these cards in a partnership with TCGPlayer.

TCGPlayer is a technology platform where people can sell collectible card game cards. What makes Aoki’s personal collection different from most is that, in addition to containing hand-selected, graded and ungraded cards, the collection also contains clothing, memorabilia, records and hand-filled Mystery Boxes with once-in-a-lifetime experiences like artist meet-and-greets and concert tickets.

“My journey into card-collecting was initially about connecting with a new community, as the pandemic made it impossible for me to play shows, tour or be with my fans,” said Steve Aoki in a press release. “As my love for the hobby grew, I started thinking about new ways to bring the products that got me hooked on collecting to a community that has embraced me from the start. This is exactly why I am so excited to partner with TCGplayer, which has given me the opportunity to bring the products I love to an even larger portion of the hobby community.

Earlier this year, Aoki performed at the grand re-opening of LA’s nightclubs Exchange LA and Academy LA alongside JSTJR and Mikey Lion and Friends. The Steve Aoki Vault will be released on Nov. 3, 2021, but not all at once. The collection will instead be released in weekly waves on each Tuesday through Dec. 17, 2021, with the exception of Thanksgiving week. More information about the collection is offered here.