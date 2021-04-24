The Alchemist Invites Earl Sweatshirt And Navy Blue To Join Him For Cinematic New Single “Nobles”

Home News Sara Thompson April 24th, 2021 - 10:29 AM

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist have teamed up for the first track in The Alchemist’s upcoming EP, This Thing of Ours. The new song “Nobles” is an upbeat yet laid back piece and is hopefully only a taste of the great things to come from the new EP, which is set to release on April 30.

The song, which also features the vocals of Navy Blue, begins softly, with ethereal background sounds and hopeful background music, as well as a child’s voice talking nearby. The chill track continues steadily with a melodic feel as the lyrics are sung, “Depths of the man that I was from the start / Stay next to the fam, got a place in my heart chest / Breath on demand / The rest of the plan got scrapped when I landed, invested in arts / I do less when I stretch ‘fore I hit the bar / Pull up, tan crest on the shoulder of the coat of arms / Told you we the best ’til we good and gone.”

The two artists also worked together on the recent collaborative album ”Haram” between The Alchemist and Armand Hammer, where Sweatshirt was featured on a song.

The Alchemist released the track “Black Sunlight” with Armand Hammer in March.

Another collaborative album was released by the artist with Freddie Gibbs for 2020’s Alfredo.

Earl Sweatshirt debuted his first release in 2010. The rapper hails from Los Angeles and performed at both the Pitchfork Music Festival and the Met in 2019.

Earl Sweatshirt and Navy Blue also worked together for Sweatshirt’s song “The Mint” in 2018.

Since 2009 Navy Blue has had a multitude of creative outlets aside from rapping, including modeling, skateboarding, record producing, and art. He released a single “Breathe” early this year.