Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten And Julien Baker Tease Possible Collaboration

Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Eaten have been teasing their fans for long enough–since May to be exact. Well, it appears that the two amazing artists will finally stop teasing and release something that is sure to be amazing. Also, it seems that Julien Baker, the multi-talented artist who is also a part of the indie-rock musical group Boygenius, will also be a part of the collaboration. Their fans and listeners can only wonder what they are preparing to release.

The indie-folk singer-songwriters previously collaborated on the song “Like I Used To” in May 2021. The fans and listeners certainly approved and were more than happy about the collaboration. Later that year, in September, the women collaborated again on a cover of The Velvet Underground & Nico’s “Femme Fatale.” Once again, the fans raved. On January 7, according to Brooklyn Vegan, Van Eaten and Olsen, as well as Baker posted pictures of themselves together in the coolest way on their Instagram accounts. To add to the mystery, each of the artists captioned their posts with “Monday.” Start the countdown!

Now that there seems that the fans will be getting what they have been craving for, it will be very exciting to hear what they have in store for their fans. Even though there haven’t been any other details surrounding the project, we are sure that it will be very exciting. Stay tuned for more details!

