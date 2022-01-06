Coal Chamber’s Rayna Foss Is Not Missing After All

Home News Alison Alber January 6th, 2022 - 7:11 PM

Just a few days ago, news hit that the founding member of Coal Chamber, Rayna Foss was missing for months. Today, several news outlets reported that she is in fact, not missing after all, according to her own daughter. She released a statement on her social media debunking the news of her mother’s disappearance, according to Loudwire.

In her post, Kayla Rose states that she has just recently talked to her mother, and her grandparents are also in contact with Foss. Rose also expressed her confusion about how these rumors started in the first place. Read her full post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Rose (@kaylarossee)

The 51-year old was reported missing from her group home, but according to Rose, she knows exactly where her other is. Foss was part of Coal Chamber from 1994 until 2003 when the band initially broke up.