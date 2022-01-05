Alt-J Shares Cinematic New Song And Video “Hard Drive Gold”

Home News Audrey Herold January 5th, 2022 - 10:16 PM

Alt-J were the clear winners on Day Two of Coachella.

Alt-J are an English indie rock band from Leeds, England. They were formed back in 2007. They’ve been described as indie pop, art rock and folktronica. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Joe Newman and composer Gus Unger-Hamilton. Popular tracks of theirs include “Fitzpleasure,” “Left Hand Free” and “Hunger of the Pine.” Some of their musical inspirations are Hot Chip, The Strokes and Deftones.

Recently, the band shared the new song “Hard Drive Gold,” along with a music video. The song is off of their new album, The Dream. The song itself is fun, quirky and inspirational. The storytelling in the verses is beautifully detailed and hilarious, “I’m fifteen in my garden skipping, My neighbor Sue is watching me from her window.” The music really goes hand in hand with the lyrics in terms of quirkiness. It definitely felt like something that would be played in a coming-of-age film, like Booksmart (2019).

The music video was directed by Alt-J’s own, Joe Newman. He really does an excellent job here, the video is nothing short of cinematic. It follows a teen runner on her journey of running throughout her neighborhood. Lots of funny occurrences happen like a mother chastising her child or a couple making a comedic get away. Ultimately, the main characters focus on her goal of doing the high jump is inspiring. Also, the whole end of the world shtick was the cherry on top.

According to Newman,

“’Hard Drive Gold” is a slightly tongue-in-cheek song written at what we thought was the height of the cryptocurrency gold rush. It’s the story of the ultimate childhood fantasy, the schoolboy who becomes a millionaire overnight, and the different interactions he has with people in his life from teachers to neighbors.”

Alt-J’s album, The Dream, comes out February 11, 2022.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela