Shinedown Teases Forthcoming Album In Cryptic New Trailer

Home News Audrey Herold January 2nd, 2022 - 2:23 PM

Shinedown is a rock band from Jacksonville, Florida. The band was formed in 2001. Their sound could be described as alt-rock or post-grunge. The band consists of singer Brent Smith, guitarist Zach Myers, bassist Eric Bass and drummer Barry Kerch. Some popular tracks of theirs include “Simple Man,” “MONSTERS” and “Sound of Madness.”

Recently, the band has released a short teaser trailer that reveals that their upcoming seventh album. Within the teaser there are a series of symbols, which are later revealed to be letters of the alphabet. Along with this, a futuristic sounding instrumental plays. The trailer comes off as ominous and mysterious, a perfect introduction to what’s to come.

According to Smith, the new LP will be more “stripped down” and low-key. The band will really being showing off their musical skills that they’ve developed over the years on this album. There will be a bigger focus on traditional instruments such as guitar, drums and bass rather than on orchestras, synths and layers. A big goal of the album was to match up with their other albums, impact wise, but to do so with a new toned down style.

Smith says,

“I come from the Freddie Mercury school when it comes to vocals and layering and backgrounds and things of that nature…But this is about really less is more.”

He goes on to talk about the lyrical content that will be focused upon on the album. They were largely inspired by the “ongoing pandemic” and it’s “resulting impact.” The album’s subject matter is all about what has being going on over the last couple years and how, as a whole, we’ve come together. It’s an honest and compassionate approach to handling our current Covid situation.

This upcoming seventh album will be the follow up to 2018’s Attention Attention. The teaser trailer can be seen down below. Shinedown will also be touring with The Pretty Reckless, so be on the lookout for tickets.