The Pretty Reckless and Shinedown Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

This spring, The Pretty Reckless is supporting Shinedown in a US tour. The tour begins on March 22 in Brooklyn (two shows without Shinedown), and ends on May 7 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Throughout the tour, the bands will be visiting several smaller cities across the country, including Greensboro, NC, Spokane, WA, Fargo, ND, Wichita, KS and more. Tickets go on sale Dec. 17 via Ticketmaster.
The venture celebrates The Pretty Reckless’ recent album Death By Rock and Roll, which “proves that music has the ability to soundtrack events in our lives.” These events include the deaths of frontman Chris Cornell and producer Kato Khandwala.
“We wanted to make an anthem for rock ‘n’ roll, and even though it’s called ‘Death by Rock and Roll,’ it’s saying the opposite,” Momsen said in Consequence. “It’s saying to live life your own way, go out your own way and don’t let anyone tell you different. That’s how he lived his life, and it’s how we live our lives.”
Shinedown’s latest piece is 2018’s Attention Attention, which was celebrated for “completely shattering the boundaries” of rock. The band was scheduled to perform at the 2020 Sandjam festival alongside Weezer and Manchester Orchestra, but the event was canceled due to COVID concerns. This May, though, they will join rock legends such as Megadeath, Rise Against, Papa Roach and more in the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach.
The Pretty Reckless and Shinedown 2022 US Tour Dates:
03/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
03/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
04/01 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
04/02 — Boise, ID @ Extra Mile Arena
04/04 — Billings, MT @ MetraPark
04/06 — Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
04/08 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
04/09 — Peoria, IL @ Civic Center
04/11 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Center
04/12 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Center
04/14 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
04/15 — Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
04/16 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/18 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
04/20 — Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Fieldhouse
04/22 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Coliseum
04/23 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
04/24 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
04/26 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
04/28 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
04/29 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
04/30 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena
05/03 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
05/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/06 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
05/07 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
* = without Shinedown
Photo Credit: Pamela Lin