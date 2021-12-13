The Pretty Reckless and Shinedown Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham December 13th, 2021 - 6:01 PM

Photo credit: Pamela Lina

This spring, The Pretty Reckless is supporting Shinedown in a US tour. The tour begins on March 22 in Brooklyn (two shows without Shinedown), and ends on May 7 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Throughout the tour, the bands will be visiting several smaller cities across the country, including Greensboro, NC, Spokane, WA, Fargo, ND, Wichita, KS and more. Tickets go on sale Dec. 17 via Ticketmaster.

The venture celebrates The Pretty Reckless’ recent album Death By Rock and Roll, which “proves that music has the ability to soundtrack events in our lives.” These events include the deaths of frontman Chris Cornell and producer Kato Khandwala.

“We wanted to make an anthem for rock ‘n’ roll, and even though it’s called ‘Death by Rock and Roll,’ it’s saying the opposite,” Momsen said in Consequence. “It’s saying to live life your own way, go out your own way and don’t let anyone tell you different. That’s how he lived his life, and it’s how we live our lives.”

Shinedown’s latest piece is 2018’s Attention Attention, which was celebrated for “completely shattering the boundaries” of rock. The band was scheduled to perform at the 2020 Sandjam festival alongside Weezer and Manchester Orchestra, but the event was canceled due to COVID concerns. This May, though, they will join rock legends such as Megadeath, Rise Against, Papa Roach and more in the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach.

The Pretty Reckless and Shinedown 2022 US Tour Dates:

03/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

03/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

04/01 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

04/02 — Boise, ID @ Extra Mile Arena

04/04 — Billings, MT @ MetraPark

04/06 — Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

04/08 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

04/09 — Peoria, IL @ Civic Center

04/11 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Center

04/12 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Center

04/14 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

04/15 — Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

04/16 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04/18 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

04/20 — Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Fieldhouse

04/22 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Coliseum

04/23 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

04/24 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

04/26 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

04/28 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

04/29 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

04/30 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena

05/03 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

05/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/06 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

05/07 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

* = without Shinedown

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin