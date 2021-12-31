Metallica’s Tracks Accumulated Over 1.3 Billion Streams On Spotify In 2021

Home News Anaya Bufkin December 31st, 2021 - 9:20 PM

It’s the end of the year, and everyone has received their Spotify Wrapped playlists. Artists have also been notified about how many listeners and streams they have earned throughout the entire year. Well, it appears that Spotify listeners couldn’t get enough of the legendary rock band Metallica.

The heavy metal group, formed in 1981 in Los Angeles, California, has had a very large following for decades. As reported by Theprp, Metallica posted an exciting tweet thanking their fans and listeners for being consistent. The rock band earned 1.3 billion streams and 58 million listeners in 178 countries. This all equated to 112.2 million hours of the band’s music being streamed on Spotify during the year 2021. This is more than impressive!

Last year, the band revealed that their music was streamed 1.1 billion times on Spotify, so it’s no surprise that Metallica did even better than in 2020. The fans have been obsessed and will continue to be obsessed.

This isn’t the only great news for Metallica this year. In December, the group performed their 40th-anniversary show, and expressed their gratitude that their fans “have been along with us for 40 years, and we are so happy that you’re here still after all this time.” No matter what, Metallica continues to live up to their status as one of the most legendary rock bands of all time. Even with nine Grammy Awards, several MTV Video Music Awards, an induction to the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, the band continues to amaze their fans by breaking records and achieving massive success.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado