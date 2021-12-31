Members of Napalm Death, Cannibal Corpse, Inhuman Condition And More Form New ‘70s Themed Rock Band Umbilicus

Home News Anaya Bufkin December 31st, 2021 - 8:57 PM

Earlier this year, Cannibal Corpse released their album Violence Unimagined on April 16. Well, the band continues to thrive as they are one of the multiple bands to form a new group. Along with other band members, American rock bands Cannibal Corpse and Inhuman Condition, as well as English band Napalm Death have joined forces in the 1970s themed rock band named Umbilicus.

Reported by Theprp, known for their news about heavy metal, rock, and more, Brian Stephenson of Fore provides the vocals, Taylor Nordberg of The Absence is a guitarist, Vernon Blake of Anarchus is on Bass, and Paul Mazurkiewicz of Cannibal Corpse will be on the drums.

According to Mazurkiewicz, the group, Umbilicus was created in the summer of 2020 based on their passion for rock and roll from the late 1960s, 1970s, and early 1980s. He credits bands such as Grand Funk, Bad Company and Steppenwolf as their influences. Mazurkiewicz also mentions that even though the band created “10 very cool songs throughout 2020”, the band needed an amazing voice, which turned out to be Stephenson.

Here is good news regarding the band: Umbilicus is already working on their debut album and they are closed to being finished! As of now, the group has not released the name for the album; however, it is set to be released in 2022.

While fans anticipate Umbilicus’ debut album, fans can also prepare for Napalm Death’s new mini-album Resentment is Always Seismic-A Final Throw of Throes, which will be released in February 2022.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford