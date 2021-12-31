J.G. Thirlwell Teases Future Work On Archer Season 13 And Venture Bros Film

Home News Federico Cardenas December 31st, 2021 - 5:32 PM

Musician and composer J.G. Thirlwell has announced upcoming work on season 13 of the animated sitcom Archer and the Venture Bros movie. The Australian composer has previously created scores for both franchises.

On December 31st, Thirlwell announced via Facebook that he has “just began work on Archer Season 13,” and teased the future release of the first Archer soundtrack in 2022. Thirlwell continues stating that he will be “creating the musical score” for the upcoming Venture Bros film. The musician goes on to tease multiple projects in 2022, including a reissue of the Foetus album ACHE and features on the upcoming album by Tredici Bacci.

In his New Year’s post, Thirlwell speaks fondly about his various projects and accomplishments throughout 2021, including many that will be released in the coming year. He thanks his fans for their support in “another difficult and tumultuous year,” and ends by wishing his fans health, happiness, and safety in 2022.

Earlier this year, Thirlwell announced and performed a tour of three shows in the United States in September. Thirlwell is a highly diverse and prolific musical artist, having created over thirty albums since his debut in 1980. He is most known for his work on Foetus, his musical solo project.