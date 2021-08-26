JG Thirlwell Announces Fall 2021 Shows

Home News Casey Melnick August 26th, 2021 - 4:40 PM

Australian musician and composer JG Thirlwell has announced that he will be coming to the US this fall. Via Facebook, Thirlwell revealed that he will be performing at a trio of shows starting this September.

On September 11th, Thirlwell will perform his A/V presentation Silver Mantis! at the Elastic Arts venue in Chicago. Billed as a “50 minute electro-acoustic presentation, performed with software and sampling, theremin and prepared piano,” this show will demonstrate Thirwell’s improvisation skills and penchant for varying musical styles.

Thirlwell’s new instrumental project, Xordox, will be opening for Itchy Yo at Hallowmass 2021 in Denver on October 30th. Xordox is an experimental synth music project. The project’s first album Neospection fused dark and terrifying synths with a layer of cyberpunk. Under Xordox, Thirlwell recently released 2021’s Omniverse.

On December 7th, Thirlwell will team up with longtime collaborator Simon Hanes and they will rearrange several Foetus pieces for the instrumentation of harp, piano, viola, acoustic guitar/bass and drums. Set to take place at Roulette in New York City, this will serve as a reunion of sorts for the ensemble that previously sold out two shows back in 2019. Foetus is the main solo musical project of Thirlwell.

Thirlwell has been active in the music industry since the 1980s, releasing over thirty albums. Known for his multiple alter egos and collaborations, Thirlwell likes to experiment with a plethora of different musical styles including industrial, trip hop, synth wave and avant-garde. Thirlwell has worked with a variety of different artists including Melvins, Swans and Nine Inch Nails.

Last year, Thirlwell teamed up with Simon Steensland for the Oscillospira project. This instrumental album is a dash of evil, a few cups of intensity and a healthy heap of chaos. Amidst the declining US financial situation caused by the ongoing pandemic, Thirlwell shared a concern for his label.

JG Thirlwell Fall 2021 Tour Dates

9/11/21 – Elastic Arts – Chicago, IL

10/30/21 – Summit Denver – Denver, CO

12/7/21 – Roulette – New York City, NY