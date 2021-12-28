Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Nicole Young Is Awarded $100 Million In Divorce Settlement

Home News Roy Lott December 28th, 2021 - 7:05 PM

After many trials and tribulations, a divorce settlement has finally been reached for Dr. Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young. According to Rolling Stone, the couple has reached a whopping $100 million settlement, announced today December 28. Dre and Young were married for 24 years. It has also been reported that both parties have finalized the terms of their split, with the Death Row Records co-founder handing over more than one-fifth of his fortune and near half of his liquid assets. Young will be required to move out of their Malibu beach house by the end of the month but will keep a Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Escalade limousine, and Spyder motorcycle as well as all of her jewelry.

The divorce proceedings spanned over the course of 18-months. Young filed for divorce in June 2020 and Dre had enforced the prenuptial agreement that was signed in 1996. Throughout the preceding, Young claimed Dre “plotted to secretly transfer their assets, to deny Nicole her equal share.” She also accused him of multiple instances of domestic abuse, including holding a gun to her head twice and punching her in the head and face, which the rapper denied.

Dre then filed a separate lawsuit in September, claiming that Nicole stole $353,571.85 from the coffers from the Recording One studio in Sherman Oaks, CA.

In October, the producer had received the divorce papers at his grandmother’s funeral, a year after the initial filing.

According to the settlement, divorce attorneys Laura Wasser and Howard King each agreed to pay Nicole $50,000 to not claim anything between them. Both Dre and Nicole have agreed not to appeal the agreement. Wasser eventually was removed from the case after fellow attorney Samantha Spector successfully removed her. Spector also fought the validity of the prenup, arguing that Young had signed it under “duress.” King was also removed from the case supporting Dre. Anne Kiley, who has represented Brad Pitt, replaced King.

While Dre was announced as the first billionaire rapper, his net worth is now at an estimated $458.2 million. He is still set to perform alongside Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Snoop Dogg at the Superbowl next year, taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.