Crosses Were In The Studio Last Week

Los Angeles-based band Crosses †††, side project of the Deftones’ Chino Moreno, have announced that they are currently spending some more time in the studio. Photos of Moreno along with Shaun Lopez of Far and Jono Evans working in the studio putting together new material were recently shared on Instagram.

The reel of photos was posted on June 3 with the caption clarifying that the photos were taken this past May. Fans took the time to comment on the post to show their excitement and support for the upcoming new material. Remarks such as “God Chino at work, everyone keep quiet,” “Yessssssssssssss!!” and “Very exciting. Great photos” were left on the post.

Crosses had teased the release of new music this past March, which would make this the first release of new material since their cover of Cause & Effect’s The Beginning Of The End, which was released in December of 2020. The track was the first release from Moreno’s side project in nearly six years when they released their full-length debut album.

Deftones released an album back in October of 2020 titled Ohms. The album was the first release of theirs since their 2016 album Gore. Sergio Vega of Deftones was recently a part of Two Minutes to Late Night’s cover of “Hyperballad,” which was originally performed by Björk. The cover also featured Killswitch Engage’s Adam Dutkiewicz, In Flame’s Tanner Wayne, Ben Chisholm and Steve Brodsky.

The band was also featured on the recently announced 2021 lineup for Welcome To Rockville, which is currently scheduled to take place November 11-14 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. They will be headlining the festival alongside Metallica, Disturbed and Nine Inch Nails.