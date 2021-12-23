Chrissie Hynde Announces Special Holiday Livestream ‘Chrissie Hynde & Co. Sing Bob Dylan (And Other Songs) For December 26

Home News Jamie Reddy December 23rd, 2021 - 10:57 PM

Chrissie Hynde, the founder of The Pretenders, has decided to grace the world with a late Christmas present and announces a Holiday Livestream, set for December 26. Chrissie and Co. will be performing classic renditions of the Pretenders, Bob Dylan and Ray Davies for this upcoming performance. This event comes after Hynde’s latest release, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, an album that was almost made via phone, where Walbourne would send Hynde his ideas and she would sing the vocals.A unique way to create a new album during the pandemic.

The livestream will be filmed at the London Royal Opera House and will be available to be viewed until January 3. This intimate performance will have Hynde, fellow bandmates James Walbourne and Carwyn Ellis and Danny Williams of Black Grape. Tickets are available exclusively on Veeps, which is available for purchase here.