Chrissie Hynde Announces New Bob Dylan Covers Album Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan for May 2021 Release

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde is releasing a new collection of Bob Dylan covers, out Friday, May 21. Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan finds the singer collaborating with Pretenders bandmate James Walbourne on classic songs like “You’re a Big Girl Now,” “Standing In The Doorway,” and more.

“A few weeks into lockdown last year, James sent me the new Dylan track, ‘Murder Most Foul.’” Hynde explained via press release. “Listening to that song completely changed everything for me. I was lifted out of this morose mood that I’d been in.

“I remember where I was sitting the day that Kennedy was shot – every reference in the song. Whatever Bob does, he still manages somewhere in there to make you laugh because as much as anything, he’s a comedian. He’s always funny and always has something to say. I called James and said, ‘Let’s do some Dylan covers,’ and that’s what started this whole thing.”

One of the songs on the collection is “In The Summertime.” Hynde explains “I was so buoyed up by the new Dylan songs that I talked to Pretenders Guitar playing hot-shot James Walbourne and we decided it’s a good time to do those Dylan songs we’ve always talked about doing. Every singer-songwriter in the world covers the master’s songs and there is an endless supply of them. So we’ve started and will do one a week until lockdown ends.

“The first one is off the Shot of Love album, In The Summertime. We did it from home on our phones. I did the rhythm – sent it to James, he added guitar, sent it back to me, I put on the vocal, sent it back to him, he put on some backup vocals and organ, then we sent it to Tchad Blake to tidy up.” Check out the song below:

Tracklist

1. In the Summertime

2. You’re a Big Girl Now

3. Standing in the Doorway

4. Sweetheart like You

5. Blind Willie McTell

6. Love Minus Zero / No Limit

7. Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight

8. Tomorrow Is a Long Time

9. Every Grain of Sand