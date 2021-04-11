Soulfly Shares They Are Finishing Up A New Album

Home News Aaron Grech April 11th, 2021 - 5:32 PM

Heavy metal outfit Soulfly are finishing up their next record according to frontman Max Cavalera, who spoke with Chris Enriquez for the podcast Saint Vitus Presents: Age Of Quarantine. This upcoming album doesn’t have a title as of press time, but Cavalera is aiming for a release date some time this year. Cavalera explained that the record will be a mix of sounds from throughout the band’s career, with the frontman joking that it’s a compilation of himself.

“It’s full-on. I think it’s got kind of like the best of all the years. I think it’s a compilation Max Cavalera record of the whole 50 years. [Laughs] That’s what it feels like — it’s got old stuff, it’s got middle stuff, it’s got very Soulfly vibes,” Cavalera explained. “It’s got a lot of groove. It’s got a lot of fast stuff. We’re in the process of finishing it up right now. Hopefully it’s gonna come out this year.”

This announcement follows a studio update posted by Soulfly earlier this year, which indicated they were working on this upcoming 12th studio record. Their latest release Ritual, came out in 2018 and saw Soulfly blend in the groove-oriented sound of their previous work, with death metal flairs.

Soulfly launched a tour across North America in January and February of 2020, however the COVID-19 pandemic caused the group to postpone their March dates. The band will also be making an appearance at Judas Priest’s Warlando Metal Fest on September 11 at the Orlando Amphitheater within the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Florida.