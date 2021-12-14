LCD Soundsystem Announce Special Holiday Stream On Amazon Music

Home News Skyler Graham December 14th, 2021 - 5:36 PM

In the spirit of the Christmas season, Amazon Music recently announced The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, a virtual event streaming on Dec. 22. The special is directed by comedian, actor and writer Eric Warenheim, who will star in the special alongside big names such as Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko and Aparna Nancherla. The actors will portray the band in a ‘90s-style sitcom titled All My Friends, named after the band’s 2007 song.

“I’ve already conquered film, James has conquered music, but we have yet to conquer the sitcom—the HIGHEST form of art,” said Eric Wareheim in a press release. “We’ve been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show we’re unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays—provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can’t believe Amazon Music is letting us do this.”

Next year, LCD Soundsystem will be featured at the This Ain’t No Picnic music festival alongside artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, The Strokes and Idles. The festival is set to take place at the end of August with GA tickets now available. Gavilan Rayna Russom will likely not be seen in the special, as the artist amicably left the band in November.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna