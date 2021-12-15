HeWhoCannotBeNamed Releases New Dr. Seuss Inspired Album Fibulous Fabber And Friends

Home News Aly Rowell December 15th, 2021 - 7:54 PM

<a href="https://laptoppunkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/hewhocannotbenamed-fibulous-fabber-and-friends">HeWhoCannotBeNamed – Fibulous Fabber and Friends by Laptop Punk Records</a> The Dwarves, a.k.a HeWhoCannotBeNamed, have new music out. The punk/pop band released a new concept album featuring the works of Dr. Suess. HeWhoCannotBeNamed has enlisted the help of family and allies to create an ambitious themed musical that harkens back to the classic works Dr. Seuss and Shel Silverstein. All original songs, all composed and performed by HeWhoCannotBeNamed with the assistance of some very special guests including: Spike Slawson of Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Chris Barrows of Pink Lincolns and Chris Barrows Band and, Milo Aukerman of Descendents, and many more.

He Who Cannot Be Named has been playing punk rock for almost 30 years, most of that time with the legendary “Dwarves”. An original member of this San Francisco based combo, he wrote or co wrote many of your favorite tunes from the early Sub Pop albums “Blood Guts and Pussy”, and “Thank Heaven For Little Girls”. He was voted guitarist of the year by “Flipside Magazine” in 1991, but is mostly known for his unusual stage wear, or lack thereof. His trademark look can best be described as “naked and wearing a mask”. According to James Orme from Slug Magazine, He Who… is “maybe the most mysterious character in all of rock n’ roll.”