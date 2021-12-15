Eels Unveil Psychedelic New Music Video For “The Magic”

Home News Roy Lott December 15th, 2021 - 11:15 PM

Eels has released the music video for their new single, “The Magic.” The visual is an animated psychedelic voyage across the ocean floor and sees Eels frontman Mark Oliver Everett, aka E, exploring an aquatic wonderland with sea-like creatures and bioluminescent life. Check out the visual experience below.

E co-produced Extreme Witchcraft with PJ Harvey producer and guitarist John Parish, marking the first time the two have recorded together since 2001’s Souljacker album. “If you make music with John Parish, you get stuff no one else does,” E stated in a press release. “He has a really unique toolbox and musical outlook. Perhaps his politeness is a coping mechanism to keep Mr. Hyde under control when he’s out of his laboratory.”

Extreme Witchcraft is due out January 28 via PIAS. Eels previously released their singles “Good Night On Earth,” and “Steam Engine.” The be hitting the road this spring, with the first show set to take place on March 11 in Belfast. It will continue on to London, Zurich, Switzerland and Spain before heading to North America beginning May 8 in San Diego, CA. Other cities include Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis, New York and Philadelphia before concluding May 28 in Atlanta, GA. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the band’s website.